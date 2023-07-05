A video of a Ghana's Most Beautiful audition in Tamale is going viral, featuring a contestant who hilariously messed up the lyrics of King Promise's "Terminator"

Instead of singing "I be like Terminator," she sang "Abena call me later," leaving the judges looking confused

The video has been widely shared, bringing laughter to viewers and offering a lighthearted moment in the audition process

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a young lady's audition for the renowned beauty pageant, Ghana's Most Beautiful, is currently circulating online and eliciting uncontrollable laughter from viewers.

The aspiring contestant, hailing from Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, performed King Promise's hit song Terminator but hilariously fumbled the lyrics, substituting the original "I be like Terminator" line with "Abena call me later."

The panel of judges, caught off guard by the unexpected twist in the Terminator lyrics, couldn't help but display their bewildered expressions in the viral video.

Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant from Tamale Photo credit: tv3_ghana

Source: UGC

As the amusing mistake unfolded, viewers were left in stitches, appreciating the sheer comical nature of the situation.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the GMB audition

While the young lady may have unintentionally strayed from the original lyrics, her performance has garnered widespread attention and generated a light-hearted moment amid the pressures of the audition process.

Check out some thoughts shared in the comment section of the video below:

@agent_bello said:

I don't know how to sing this song but this di3 mmmmm

@Jay_facqta indicated:

Abena started calling when the cashout dropped and she gave her a quick response

@eugeneblacq stated:

Charley, King Promise has been singing love songs saaa... it's normal for her to imagine it's Abena

@lesliealhassan1 commented:

Sooo these people dem no get family members or friends that they perform to at home wey go advise dem ? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Aaaahhh.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh