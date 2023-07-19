A homeless man has shared his greatest regret of letting his son go 30 years ago due to poverty with TikTok influencer Peter Bond

He tearfully confessed that the burden of not knowing how his son was cared for had haunted him for years

Bond encouraged him, assuring him that everyone makes mistakes, and gave him $500 as a gesture of support

In an emotional encounter captured on video, a homeless man revealed his deepest regret to Peter Bond, a well-known TikTok influencer recognized for assisting homeless individuals.

With tears streaming down his face, the man confessed that his greatest sorrow stemmed from letting go of his son 30 years ago due to the shackles of poverty.

The emotional confession occurred during a heart-to-heart conversation with Peter Bond, where the man recounted how he and a young lady had a son together, but their financial struggles forced them to give him up for adoption.

A man weeps as he recounts his greatest regret in life Photo credit: @bondgives

Source: TikTok

He expressed his ongoing burden, wondering if the foster parents provided the care his son deserved while expressing feelings of inadequacy as a father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"30 years ago, I met a young lady, and we had a son together. We couldn't afford it, so we gave him up for adoption. I don't know if the foster parents I gave him to, took good care of him. It has burdened me a long time. I'm a terrible father. God, I'm sorry," he said.

Touched by the man's vulnerability, Peter Bond offered words of encouragement, reassuring him that everyone makes mistakes and that it's never too late to seek reconciliation. Bond blessed the man with $500, hoping to provide comfort during this difficult time.

Watch the video below:

Homeless man says he lost everything after cheating on his girlfriend

Meanwhile, a homeless man who admitted to cheating on his partner during an interview with Peter Bond, better known as @bondgives on TikTok, felt profound regret.

The man admitted that all they had planned together was lost because of his infidelity, leaving him with nothing.

Man breaks into tears after finding a stranger who helped him when he was homeless

In another report, a homeless man was moved to tears in a touching and moving video that has gone viral after running into the same stranger who saved his life in his lowest moments.

The man, whose identity has not been made public, described the moment he met Peter Bond, a well-known TikTok influencer famed for his generosity to the homeless.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh