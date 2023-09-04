A Ghanaian man, Paul Afari Mintah from BOA Amponsem JHS, has been adjudged winner of the 2022 What Do You Know Championship

He received GH¢6,000, a brand-new Accra-Teshie Nungua Rotary Club laptop, TECNO souvenirs, and other prizes

Mintah first won the contest in 2002, before 2008, and now the 2022 championship, making him a three-time winner

Paul Afari Mintah from BOA Amponsem Junior High School in Dunkwa-on-Offin in Ghana's Central Region has won the 2022 What Do You Know Championship.

He defeated a fierce contest from his opponents during the intense finals at the Broadcasting House in Accra, where he garnered 13 points to win the 2022 coveted prize.

When Mintah joined the contest

Mintah's recent victory makes him the competition's three-winner. He entered What Do You Know in 1994 and has made it to the finals ten times. He won for the first time in 2002, then again in 2008, with his third victory coming on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Jude Ahorlu, his closest competitor, scored 12 points, while Abdul Latif Ibrahim, the runner-up, had 3. Haruna Mohammed finished fourth with only a point.

Mintah's winning prizes

Mintah received GH¢6,000, a brand-new Accra-Teshie Nungua Rotary Club laptop, and TECNO souvenirs such as a sports cup, journal, water purifier, and Bluetooth speaker as the ultimate winner. Second through fourth place winners received cash awards of GH¢4,000, GH¢3,000, and GH¢2500, respectively. TECNO also provided them with souvenirs, GBC Ghana Online reports.

GBC's quiz programme, What Do You Know, is one of the longest-running television shows on Ghana television. Congrats to the winner.

