The Techiman Traditional Council has reacted to the recent attack on the Asantehene's convoy

This is after some buses returning from a funeral were attacked by residents of Techiman, leaving many injured

The traditional council distanced itself from the incident, clarifying that it didn't instruct its youth to attack the people on the buses

The Techiman Traditional Council has responded to its youth's recent attack on the Asantehene's convoy.

In a video, the traditional authorities unequivocally condemned the incident, stressing that it was uncalled for.

Traditional authorities at Techiman speak on Asantehene's convoy attack. Image source: Opemsuo Radio, Asantemanso TV

Source: Facebook

This is after some buses which accompanied the Asantehene to a funeral at Nkoranza were attacked while returning to Kumasi.

Videos circulating online show residents of Techiman pelting stones at the buses, leaving many, including a toddler, injured.

Although the people of Techiman's actions have been widely condemned, the residents of Techiman have justified them.

The traditional authorities have confirmed that the attack was in retaliation to earlier actions of the team that went to the funeral with the Asantehene, which they deemed disrespectful.

Nonetheless, their traditional leaders have denounced their actions. The traditional authorities distanced itself from the incident, claiming it did not instruct anyone to attack the Asantehene and his entourage.

Watch the video below:

On the contrary, the people of Techiman are peace-loving and are trying to resolve any outstanding dispute with the people of Ashanti.

Watch the video below:

No battles to fight with Asantehene

The Techiman Traditional also dismissed reports of an impending battle between the leaders of Techiman and the Asantehene.

Watch the video below:

Techiman lady speaks on Asantehene's convoy attack

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady from Techiman had opened up about the attack launched on the Asantehene's convoy.

Giving an eyewitness account in a viral TikTok video, she noted that the attack was triggered by earlier actions of some people in the team that accompanied Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the funeral.

Netizens who saw the video greeted the lady's comment with mixed reactions. Some commended her for sharing the story, while others criticised her.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh