An abroad-bases Immigration Lawyer has corroborated a claim by a gentleman that it is possible to live, work and acquire properties in the US

Lawyer Aba, as she is affectionately called, said properties are conventionally acquired in the US using social security numbers, which are only possessed by legal migrants

Despite this, she said there are other alternatives for illegal migrants in the US to purchase properties and establish businesses

A US-based Attorney says people without legal documentation could still make a life for themselves abroad if they stay level-headed.

Popularly referred to as Lawyer Aba, the lady said it was also possible for undocumented migrants to own properties and set up businesses in the United States (US), where she practices.

Miss Aba, who specialises in Immigration law, made these remarks in response to online reactions to a claim by a gentleman who said he had lived in the US for 33 years as an illegal immigrant.

The gentleman, in an interview with DJ Nyame on his YouTube channel, said that he had acquired several properties in the US even as an undocumented immigrant in the US.

His claims caused a stir on social media as many did not believe it was possible to acquire properties in the US while staying without documentation.

Lawyer responds to the man's claims

Responding to this claim, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the SVTV Africa TikTok page, Lawyer Aba said the man's claims were possible and not farfetched.

Explained that even though it is impossible to get a mortgage approved without a Social Security number (SSN), which is only given to legal migrants, there are other alternatives for those who do not have proper documentation to acquire properties in the US.

She explained that undocumented migrants in the US could use their tax identification numbers to purchase properties and operate businesses in the country.

"There is something else called individual tax identification number, which is also referred to as i10. Most of these illegal immigrants have the i10 because that is what you can use to open a bank account if you don't have your SSN," she said.

"I would say that 99 per cent of these immigrants are in the US for a better life, they are not here to commit any crime, most just want a better life. So when they come, most of them stay level-headed and work," she added.

Lawyer Aba said the illegal immigrants in the US are proving to be useful to the country's economy as they are the ones doing most of the menial jobs that the average American would not do.

"They just want to work, get a home, care for their children and their families," she further said.

Ghanaian man among irregular migrants allowed entry into US at Mexico-US border

In a related YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man was among a group of irregular migrants allowed entry to the US at a Mexico-US border.

The Ghanaian man declared his nationality to a Fox News journalist who was reporting from the scene in Texas.

The Ghanaian man was with other migrants travelling from countries like Chile and Brazil in South America

