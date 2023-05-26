Ghanaian media personality Delay, in a video, flaunted her curves as she slayed in green gym clothes

In the video she shared on her Instagram feed, she was dancing to a song playing inside the gym

Many people on social media applauded her for showing off her natural curves

Host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known in showbiz as Delay, was captured dancing at the gym in a green gym ensemble.

Delay dances and flaunts her curves in the gym

The video on her verified Instagram page, showed Delay in an all-green pair of gym clothes, accentuating her voluptuous figure. She also wore a cap to cover her natural hair and dark sunglasses to accessorise her gym look.

Delay had her smartphone in one hand as she twirled and turned to Otilo (Izz Gone) by Nigerian musicians HotKid and Poco Lee.

Below is a video of Delay dancing inside a gym.

Ghanaians react to Delay's gym video

Many people praised Delay for flaunting her natural curves in the video. Others applauded her for going to the gym as they gushed over her gym clothes.

andydostygh said:

Wo kyer3 wo ho de3

iam_miss_mensah stated:

This is exactly how it looks when it’s % naturalpurely organic no additives .. The real body goals

vivicaro_gold commented:

Pure organic bodyno artificial additives

rodes_fabrics wrote:

Ahoufe Duah papapaaa! Body + wisdom+ smartness ( complete woman ankasaaa)

albyablord posted:

Obiiiiaaaa boaaa....this be NATURALllllll bodyyyyyyy vibes❤️

maabsclosets declared:

This is correct body no additives..give us

emprezzgh added:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️the gym wear is snatching!!!!!!!!

asempahkafui shared:

See 10 billion pounds natural body....Natural like prekese spices .....make dem shift with their Lipo Abeg

