Dr Michael Obeng is a Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon who is popularly referred to as the Surgeon’s Surgeon

He has received several awards and acknowledgments worldwide for his humanitarian services

His latest award is from the Liberian government, where he would receive an excellence award in August 2023

The President of Liberia, George Weah, awarded US-Ghanaian surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng a Global Excellence Award on July 20, 2023.

The surgeon was awarded in the international category of excellence as part of the 2023 Golden Image Award. President George Weah is the convenor for the GIA.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace, Ambassador Juli Endee said Dr. Obeng was been honoured for his contribution to the health sector.

“Your selection comes following a thorough evaluation of your service to humanity and the pioneering role you are playing to reshape a better future for succeeding generations. Your service proved captivating and possessed all the attributes listed in the selection criteria, hence, the committee selected you as the Winner of the Global Excellence Award.”

Dr. Obeng will receive the award personally in Monrovia on August 18 during the official Kukatornon Peace Ceremony. This year’s award ceremony is essential to Liberia’s 176th Independence Day celebration.

The Golden Image Awards (GIA), established in 2011, is a National Liberian Prestigious Meritorious Award given to people, groups and nations who have selflessly promoted peace and human dignity nationally and internationally.

About Dr. Michael K. Obeng

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, popularly called the Surgeon's Surgeon, is a board-certified plastic surgeon with Harvard training.

He and his team of skilled health officials have performed over 2,000 free procedures through their reconstructive surgery foundation, RESTORE Worldwide Inc, in 24 medical missions worldwide.

In October 2022, the team established a record for 174 life-altering interventions in Ho, Ghana, setting a record for 174 life-altering interventions. In May 2023, during a subsequent medical trip to Cameroon, they broke their record by doing 298 surgeries.

The Consumer Research Council of America rated Dr. Michael K. Obeng as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" in 2011 and 2014.

The surgeon, born in Ghana, became well-known worldwide in 2021 after utilising biocompatible chemicals he made in less than 48 hours to effectively remove Gorilla Glue from the hair of "internet sensation" Tessica Brown.

Dr Michael Obeng receives US President's Volunteer Service Award

The award from President George Weah will not be his first. Dr Obeng earlier received the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award in New York.

He received recognition for his outstanding pro bono medical work in Ghana, the United States and other countries through his nonprofit organisation RESTORE Worldwide Inc. He also received the award for his proficiency in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

In a letter signed by President Joe Biden, he praised Dr. Obeng for his dedication to the nation through his charitable activities.

