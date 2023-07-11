Famous Ghanaian on-air personality Delay has received the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours

The media star posted lovely images capturing the moment she was handed a frame on her Instagram account

Fans congratulated her on the honour, which recognises indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has been honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

Delay wins Excellence in Media award at 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours. Photo credit: delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay shares photos

The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards. The event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday, July 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The media personality took to social media to share pictures with her fans and followers.

See the photos below:

Fans celebrate Delay

Many reached her in the comments area to post congratulations and uplifting remarks.

Linda_jewerllery commented:

Congratulations .

Nana_afia_konamah96 said:

Congratulations, super woman!

Hermanas6366 reacted:

Congratulations, mama.

Iamsylsmilliner posted:

Congratulations.

Nsafoahemaa reacted:

Congratulations! You are Loved by all and sundry ❤️.

Angelamensahpoku said:

Congratulations .

Piesie_nyansani_88 stated:

Congratulation, the man .

Benedictaboatemaa commented:

Congratulations girl .

Real_authenticmama commented:

Congrats, senior .

Akonobabetty shared:

Congratulations ❤️❤️.

Am_thessygh commented:

So proud of you ❤️.

Hearty_plus said:

@delayghana congratulations ❤️ more.

Shetu_baako_pe reacted:

Well deserved ❤️

Arabancy said:

Congratulations.

Anokye.30 reacted:

Congrats, dear ❤️.

Natureman1431 commented:

Obaa ahuof3 ben ni! Awurade nyame.

Princedavidosei said:

Congratulations, sis ❤️.

Hemaaanasy posted:

Congratulations, Afia.

Rahina_amuda mentioned:

Congratulations, strong women .

Gaiseyeliz900 said:

Congratulations, Delay ❤.

Sika_bags_collection said:

Congratulations. Bebiaaaa y3 standard, Legit, 100.

A.n.n.gyyy said:

You deserve it❤️.

Kanky_babe posted:

Aww, congrats, sis. You are such an inspiration for real.

Aphya_cutie said:

Congratulations .

Akosua_guyguy mentioned:

Congratulations .

Ewuraadwoabella posted:

Congratulations, queen .

Kwaolezzes said:

Congratulations .

Sanababyos shared:

Congratulations .

Delay flaunts fine legs

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso sent the internet abuzz after she slayed in an all-white outfit.

Sharing the lovely picture on her verified Instagram page, Delay was spotted in a fitted, long-sleeved, stretchy top that hugged her upper body.

She paired the top with a tulle skirt with a portion of the front section cut out to show off her fine legs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh