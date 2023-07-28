Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has launched a YouTube channel, Ameyaw Can Cook, to showcase his cooking skills and share his experiences trying diverse meals from around the world

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the esteemed blogger expressed his excitement about the new channel, aiming to prepare a variety of dishes by himself

Ameyaw's culinary journey promises an interesting and authentic experience for food enthusiasts and followers alike

Esteemed Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has embarked on a new culinary venture, captivating food enthusiasts with his recently launched YouTube channel, Ameyaw Can Cook.

The renowned blogger, known for his passion for food, aims to showcase his cooking skills to his followers.

Having previously hosted a show with the same title, he now seeks to share his personal skills after trying diverse dishes from around the world.

What Ameyaw Debrah said about his new channel Ameyaw Can Cook

Ameyaw Debrah expressed his excitement about the new channel, telling YEN.com.gh:

"People who have followed me over the years know I like food. I had a show called Ameyaw Can Cook but now, I've turned it into a channel on which I want to show me preparing a lot of those meals."

His vast experiences from traveling to various destinations have exposed him to a wide array of culinary delights, and now he aspires to recreate those dishes himself on the channel.

Uniquely, Ameyaw intends to present some of his cooking journey without expert knowledge, adding an authentic and down-to-earth element to the videos.

"I'll try out those meals on my own without any expert knowledge. It promises to be interesting because there won't be a lot of talk on this channel. We go straight into the vitals," he emphasized.

