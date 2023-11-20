A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about how he fell victim to a travel scam has gone viral online

The man revealed that he was promised travel to Canada but later ended up in Ivory Coast

Many who saw the video also shared their experiences when it comes to issues like this

A Ghanaian man who worked as a mechanic has been dealt a big blow after his quest to leave the country for Canada in search of its greener pastures ended in regret.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man who looked visibly sad said everything happened after his longtime friend acting as an agent, reached out to him in a Facebook post revealing that he was in Canada and wanted him to join him there because life was rosy.

Ghanaian man speaks on travel scam Photo credit: @the_nation_uncle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In his quest for greener pastures, the unsuspecting young man, without hesitation, sold his two cars, paid three thousand Canadian dollars, equivalent to GH¢30,000, and journeyed to the Ivory Coast, where he was promised an interview that would eventually lead him to travel to his dream country.

On arrival in Ivory Coast, he got the shock of his life after he found out that his friend had scammed him.

"When I arrived there, my friend, who claimed to be in Canada, visited me after I went for the said interview in the Ivory Coast. She confessed that there was a business opportunity in the country and wanted me to join.

At that point, I felt very sad and told my friend that her deceit had negatively affected him."

The young man mechanic has now returned to Ghana and is telling his story as a way to warn people about these travel scams.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Some Ghanaians who watched the video also shared their experiences on the issue of travel scams.

Fanasek music stated:

Q-Net... Collins nearly tricked me...nso Nyame na ɛgyee me

opambourebenezer commented:

I'm victim hmmm, my downfall. from Libya to Ghana then to Nigeria all in the name of travelling to Canada

L.Y added:

bro. it's true my classmate tried to do same to me but it doesn't work

Steve#strong wrote:

a friend of mine is a victim for her they said France and ended up in Ivory Coast

Lady in Norway says abroad is not worth the hype

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man from Ghana has indicated that life abroad is highly overrated and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of travelling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana.

Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh