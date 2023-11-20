A video of a Ghanaian student in the US debunking the assertion of hardship in that country has gone viral

This comes after he was given food items for free from a food bank

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comments by the man

A young Ghanaian man who recently travelled to the US as an international student has cracked ribs online after he opened up on life in the country.

The video that YEN.com.gh saw on TikTok showed the young man @mrkuks09 in a delighted mood interacting with a friend in his kitchen.

Obviously left in disbelief, the young man narrated how he accompanied his friends to a food bank and was given food items for free.

Overwhelmed by the items he got, the young man, amidst smiles, encouraged Ghanaians who have the opportunity to relocate abroad to do so.

He rubbished the view held by some people that there is hardship in the US.

The video of the young man expressing joy over the food products he got freely had gathered over 400 likes and 47 comments.

Ghanaians react to the revelation by the young man

Many people who thronged the comments section expressed over the revelation made by the young man

Ntatia Media indicated:

Didi freeeeeeee

AdomGrace stated:

Bro then bring me iPhone 14 anaa wosee ab)fra b) nnwa na )mb) akyekyede3

BobYawson indicated:

Sometimes we don’t know who is speaking the truth

Prophakwa added:

Free food bi betumi ay3 cobra

Nelly-ville wrote:

Life was way easier their time , than ours.

Sir Orlando commented:

True talk my brothers

Stay in Ghana if you earn GH¢5000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the UK also advised people to relocate abroad to hustle.

He explained that relocating outside Ghana to seek greener pastures is meant for relatively poor or jobless people in the society.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Yaw Owusu added that those already well-to-do in Ghana should not bother relocating out of the country.

