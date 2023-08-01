TikTok influencer ositapopcorn brought a woman to tears with a generous gift to support her porridge-selling business, as seen in a viral video

The woman revealed, in the video, that her empty bowls were due to a lack of funds for ingredients, prompting the kind act from ositapopcorn

The emotional moment and the woman's heartfelt prayer for his success have touched the hearts of viewers, inspiring acts of kindness and compassion

TikTok influencer ositapopcorn touched the hearts of many as he left a woman called Jennifer in tears with his act of kindness.

In a heartwarming viral video, the woman, who sells porridge, expressed that her struggling business was due to lack of funds for ingredients to cook and sell.

However, in a touching gesture, ositapopcorn gifted her money to support her business, prompting an emotional response from the woman who also offered a heartfelt prayer for his success in life.

Koko seller in disbelief as man supports her with money Photo credit: ositapopcorn

The heartwarming video has garnered widespread attention and touched the hearts of viewers on social media.

Netizens react to emotional video of porridge seller who couldn't buy ingredients

The emotional exchange between the TikTok influencer and the woman has inspired many to be more considerate and compassionate towards those in need.

Some of the reactions netizens have shared have been compiled below:

fredrickodeh said:

those 6 words she just said "God will reward you with this" trust me it's works like magic ❤️

High priest commented:

Strangers help more than family members no

Ken Henshaw613 indicated:

Lot of people are really going through a lot in life

