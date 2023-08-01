A middle-aged Ghanaian man and chef, known for the viral meme video "I could have killed a lot of people," has finally shared the events leading to his statement

In a TikTok video, he explained that his words were in response to a murder case in Kaneshie, where the perpetrators were facing prolonged delays in prosecution

Expressing frustration with the slow legal process, he remarked that if he were the victim's parent, he might have taken matters into his own hands

The middle-aged Ghanaian man and chef, known for the viral meme video and sound, "I could have killed a lot of people," has finally revealed the context that led to his now-famous statement.

In a video posted on his TikTok handle @Icouldhave_killalot, he explained that his words were a response to a murder case in Kaneshie, where the perpetrators were not being swiftly brought to justice.

Expressing his frustration with the sluggish legal process, he recounted how the court would repeatedly adjourn the case, causing significant delays.

The man behind viral meme "I could have killed a lot of people" Photo credit: Icouldhave_killalot

Source: TikTok

In the video, he candidly stated:

"They would ask them to come six months later and then the case will be adjourned again for another 3 months. If I were the parents of the victim, I would have taken the law into my own hands."

Many are expressing their support for the man's candid expression of frustration, with some calling for reforms in the legal system to ensure swifter and fairer justice for all.

Others have found great humor in the revelation behind the viral meme video and sound. Below are some of the comments from different schools of thought.

Kelvin Owusu Acheampong said:

That’s nice ideal though

YawCash commented:

My man could kill all of them

facts and proofs indicated:

Is very sad for Ghana

Watch the video below:

Funny man behind viral weeping meme speaks in video, says he lost his grandmother's money

In another report, the man behind the viral weeping meme has finally opened up on why he was crying so bitterly in the photo.

According to him, he used his grandmother's Gh¢3.92 to play a game, hoping to win it back with interest, but he lost it.

Woman who said "sualelai sanu Nana Kafra" finally found, explains how it all happened

Meanwhile, the woman whose voice has become a meme on social media after she was heard saying "Subhanallah Sanu Nana Kafra" in a video has finally been found.

During an interview, the Muslim woman whose daughter is identified as Hadjiyah Bheebarh Da on TikTok explained that a cow was being tied up in a truck when a gentleman named Nana was pushed to the ground by the energetic animal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh