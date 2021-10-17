It has been another with of reporting some of the most compelling human stories on Ghana's leading entertainment news website, YEN.com.gh

Before starting another Monday, the top stories have been compiled for review and they can be found below

Achabu: Ghanaian SHS Teacher now in Vietnam Finally Shows the face of his Foreign lady

Achabu, a high school science teacher from Ghana, who has now become a social media sensation recently went viral again when he said it might be difficult for him to return to Ghana.

Achabu revealing the face of his foreign lady Photo credit: @1achabu

As some readers would recall, Achabu shared a picture he took with a stunning looking lady he met in Vietnam but her face was covered by her hand and hair.

However, in a new video, the gentleman who is also known as Dr. Wilson, revealed the full face of the pretty young lady who from all indications, might just be the love of his life.

Umaru Sanda Amadu Celebrates Receptionist who Didn't Throw out his CV After Submission

Umaru Sanda Amadu, an astute journalist on Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV, gave credit to a receptionist who faithfully submitted his application for a job, although he adds that merit qualified him.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Sanda said he submitted the letter 11 years ago, when he wanted an opportunity to have his national service in the popular media station.

Sanda mentioned that he sometimes wonders what would have happened if the lady named Afua Mantebea behaved like some unprofessional individuals in office spaces who throw out job applications just when they are submitted.

Hectoria Hallord Hope: UCC past Student Narrates her Journey to Acquiring a Commonwealth Scholarship

A Ghanaian lady took to social media to narrate her journey to winning a commonwealth scholarship to attend a school that had just one slot for that scholarship.

In Hectoria Hallord Hope's recent post on LinkedIn, she shared that after receiving almost 50 rejection emails from close to 50 graduate schools she applied for a scholarship at, she has finally had her success after trying for three years.

The excited young lady recounted that she began her application to graduate school in 2019 and got depressed after being rejected by all the schools she applied to.

Comfort Mensah: Fijai Senior High School's 'Smallest' WASSCE Candidate

The confident and vibrant young lady was recently granted an interview where she talks about completing her secondary education journey.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel named High Schools Africa, had Comfort Mensah recounting that she was scared of being made fun of after gaining admission to Fijai Senior High school in the Western Region.

She shared that upon her arrival, students and teachers of the school could not believe she was joining them.

From Shoeshine to 'Trotro' Mate: The Ghanaian Police Officer Pursuing a Law Degree

When Johnson Adusei-Poku finally decided on a career path, he had endured extreme financial impediments to achieve his senior high school education.

From a humble beginning, Adusei-Poku was born in Kumasi and grew up in Ofoase Kokoben, one of the most deprived villages in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where he had an extremely ''turbulent childhood''.

As a child, he was compelled to move to stay with his grandmother in the village after his parents separated and received his junior high school education at L/A JSS Ofoase Kokoben.

He later attended Simms Secondary/Commercial in Fawoade, Kumasi, where he studied Business.

