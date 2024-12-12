Oheneba Boamah Bennie has called out the Chief Justice ahead of John Mahama's swearing-in ceremony

He also advised Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to tender her resignation if she no longer wanted the role

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on his remark

A Ghanaian media personality and National Democratic Congress (NDC) fanatic has cautioned the Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkornoo, ahead of John Mahama's presidential swearing-in on January 7, 2025.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @bbtvghana, Oheneba Boamah Bennie cautioned the Chief Justice to lighten up when she swears Mahama in as President.

Oheneba Bennie cautions Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo ahead of John Mahama's swearing-in ceremony. Photo credit: @XYZ Broadcasting/YouTube @Asaase Radio/Facebook

He lamented that the Chief Justice has a penchant for frowning whenever she meets John Mahama, adding that he would have issues with her if she failed to smile during the swearing-in ceremony.

"I have noticed that in your previous encounter with Mahama, your facial expression was not the best. For this swearing-in ceremony, we don't want to see that. We all see how you smile when you meet Akufo-Addo. Kindly do the same during the swearing-in ceremony.

He also encouraged the Chief Justice to feel free to tender her resignation after the swearing ceremony.

The video raked in over 5,000 likes and more than 500 comments at the time of publishing.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Oheneba's caution

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared opinions on Oheneba Boamah Bennie's comments.

Ato Big Future stated:

"A typical example of.....Thou prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies."

Nuna Dziedzorm_Backup reacted:

"Kyerese we don't want her to spoil our jubilation videos kraa."

tasha_12455 commented

"After she is done swearing him in she should drop her resignation letter"

Joe Arden reacted:

"Now we Ghanaians has made it clear that we are more powerful than the Supreme Court by making the ruling on article 97(1)(g)(h) useless."

Akufo-Addo invites Mahama to Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Mahama received an invitation to come to the Jubilee House.

The invite came from President Nana Akufo-Addo after he called the opposition leader to congratulate him on his victory.

Akufo-Addo also commended the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for what he called a successful 2024 elections.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

