A Ghanaian TikTok star, identified as Diana could not contain her joy after buying her first car

In a video circulating on TikTok, Diana displayed the car while throwing of subtle jabs at her "enemies"

Many who came across her video faulted her choice of words as they found them to be offensive

A Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Diana has taken to social media to celebrate her milestone after achieving one of her biggest dreams in life.

The woman, who plays the sugar mummy character in a comedy skit to rising TikTok star, Opoku Bilson, flaunted her new car.

Diana, a popular TikTok star, flaunts her new car on social media. Photo credit: @diana1tv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Although yet to be confirmed, Diana's car looked like a Toyota Camry, which costs between GH¢145,090 and GH¢612,250.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, The TikTok sensation appeared to have flaunted her car to mock someone, as she threw shade and subtle jabs at her detractors.

"You don't need to be told, this is a new launching, if it belongs to you come for it. When you get money, you squander it all," she said.

Netizens react to video of Diana's car

Upon coming across the video of Diana's new car, netizens took offence to some of the things she said.

Some of the reactions to the video are gathered below"

@graceasumadu03 said:

"Eei is the kwasiafo necessary."

@ajowa_destiny also said:

"The insult part is not necessary."

@sheis_great commented:

"No Maa Diana u don’t hv to insult wae I luv u."

@Nanaone also commented:

"What's the insult for? people are using expensive and better cars than you and I are using but they are humble."

Lady buys dream car after relocating to UK

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady, known as Obaapa Milly, also flaunted a brand-new Range Rover car she had purchased.

The young lady indicated in a TikTok video that she bought the car after moving to the UK to seek greener pastures.

Obaapa Milly stated that she bought the car from her savings as a health worker in the UK.

The UK-based nurse was captured in the viral video dancing to Kuami Eugene's song to celebrate her successes abroad.

