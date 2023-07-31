Global site navigation

Ghanaian Woman Says She Cannot Marry A Man With One Child Unless He Is A Government Worker, Explains Why
by  Ebenezer Agbey Quist
  • A Ghanaian woman, speaking to Nanaday in an interview with Pulse Vox Pop, revealed her reluctance to marry a man with a child, except if he is a government worker
  • She expressed her preference for partners without existing parental responsibilities to avoid potential issues
  • The woman's remarks have sparked discussions on social media regarding relationship criteria and societal expectations

In a candid interview with Nanaday on Pulse Vox Pop, a Ghanaian woman made a startling revelation about her preferences when it comes to potential partners.

She firmly stated that she cannot marry a man with a child unless he is a government worker.

Her reasoning was based on the belief that, just like men often prefer women without children, she also desires a partner without any existing parental responsibilities to avoid potential complications.

Ghanaian woman speaks about marrying
A Ghanaian woman gives one condition under which she will marry a man with a child Photo credit: Pulse Ghana
Source: Facebook

However, she made an exception for government workers, citing their job stability as a factor that allows her to consider taking substantial loans.

The woman's remarks have sparked discussions and debates on social media, with many expressing varying opinions about her criteria for a life partner.

Ghanaians react to video of woman talking about marrying a born-one man

While some have expressed understanding for her desire to avoid complexities, others have criticized the perceived materialistic approach of considering a partner's job solely based on financial gains. Check out some of the comments from netizens who reacted to the video below.

Stella Ewusie commented:

She’s on point I totally agree with her bam.

Emmanuel Kwame Essuman indicated:

Good woman.God bless you

Walter Biggs stated:

I like that and totally agree with her...

Source: YEN.com.gh

