Ghanaian Woman Says She Cannot Marry A Man With One Child Unless He Is A Government Worker, Explains Why
- A Ghanaian woman, speaking to Nanaday in an interview with Pulse Vox Pop, revealed her reluctance to marry a man with a child, except if he is a government worker
- She expressed her preference for partners without existing parental responsibilities to avoid potential issues
- The woman's remarks have sparked discussions on social media regarding relationship criteria and societal expectations
In a candid interview with Nanaday on Pulse Vox Pop, a Ghanaian woman made a startling revelation about her preferences when it comes to potential partners.
She firmly stated that she cannot marry a man with a child unless he is a government worker.
Her reasoning was based on the belief that, just like men often prefer women without children, she also desires a partner without any existing parental responsibilities to avoid potential complications.
However, she made an exception for government workers, citing their job stability as a factor that allows her to consider taking substantial loans.
The woman's remarks have sparked discussions and debates on social media, with many expressing varying opinions about her criteria for a life partner.
Ghanaians react to video of woman talking about marrying a born-one man
While some have expressed understanding for her desire to avoid complexities, others have criticized the perceived materialistic approach of considering a partner's job solely based on financial gains. Check out some of the comments from netizens who reacted to the video below.
Stella Ewusie commented:
She’s on point I totally agree with her bam.
Emmanuel Kwame Essuman indicated:
Good woman.God bless you
Walter Biggs stated:
I like that and totally agree with her...
Video of a single Ghanaian mother expressing difficulty in getting a lover causes stir
Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian lady has sparked a massive reaction on social media after expressing her frustration over her difficulty getting a lover.
Taken to TikTok, the young lady who identified herself as @genieahkosuahadepa2 said she has observed that guys in recent times do not want to date ladies who are single mothers.
Ghanaian woman in France said she prayed to marry a borga because men in Ghana won't help her
In other news, a Ghanaian lady living in France, Faustina Mensah, whose video of her gratitude to her husband went viral, said she always wanted to marry someone abroad because she knew marrying a man in Ghana would not help her.
Faustina said her family is not financially sound, so she always prayed to marry a man she would join abroad to provide for her family back home.
Source: YEN.com.gh