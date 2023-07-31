A Ghanaian woman, speaking to Nanaday in an interview with Pulse Vox Pop, revealed her reluctance to marry a man with a child, except if he is a government worker

She expressed her preference for partners without existing parental responsibilities to avoid potential issues

The woman's remarks have sparked discussions on social media regarding relationship criteria and societal expectations

In a candid interview with Nanaday on Pulse Vox Pop, a Ghanaian woman made a startling revelation about her preferences when it comes to potential partners.

She firmly stated that she cannot marry a man with a child unless he is a government worker.

Her reasoning was based on the belief that, just like men often prefer women without children, she also desires a partner without any existing parental responsibilities to avoid potential complications.

However, she made an exception for government workers, citing their job stability as a factor that allows her to consider taking substantial loans.

The woman's remarks have sparked discussions and debates on social media, with many expressing varying opinions about her criteria for a life partner.

Ghanaians react to video of woman talking about marrying a born-one man

While some have expressed understanding for her desire to avoid complexities, others have criticized the perceived materialistic approach of considering a partner's job solely based on financial gains. Check out some of the comments from netizens who reacted to the video below.

Stella Ewusie commented:

She’s on point I totally agree with her bam.

Emmanuel Kwame Essuman indicated:

Good woman.God bless you

Walter Biggs stated:

I like that and totally agree with her...

