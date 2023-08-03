A Ghanaian teacher Sir Joe, known as celebrityteacher_sirjoe on TikTok, has shared an exciting video online

It featured a young girl's innovative approach to solving a multiplication problem by drawing lines instead of conventional methods

The video also showcased the girl's skillful dance performance after successfully solving the problem

Sir Joe, a Ghanaian teacher with the TikTok handle celebrityteacher_sirjoe, has sparked excitement online with a captivating video showcasing a young girl's unique approach to solving a multiplication problem.

In the video, the girl employed a creative method of drawing lines instead of using the conventional approach, making the problem appear much simpler.

What added to the charm of the video was the girl's skillful dance performance after successfully solving the problem, reinforcing the notion that teaching and learning can be incredibly enjoyable in the school environment.

Ghanaian girl solves math problem with unique method Photo credit: @celebrityteacher_sirjoe

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming video has captured the attention of viewers across various platforms, with many applauding the teacher, Sir Joe, for fostering an engaging and fun learning atmosphere in his classroom.

Ghanaians react to video of girl's unique multiplication method

At the time of this publication, it had already gotten 17k likes and been viewed by 300k people, although Sir Joe only has 2k followers.

Check out some of the reactions netizens have been sharing in the comment section.

hacky said:

Sch is really fun now .. my math teacher sir calculus will make en face like he hold key to heaven if u answer his maths

Nana Yaa Nyantakyiwah Akosomo stated:

so what was my maths teacher, teaching me back then?

Mawuena2029 indicated:

Yet they didn’t teach most of us like this oh. We suffer saaa Eii

Ghanaian learner compares education system in Ghana with UK

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian student, who has relocated to the UK, said there is a vast difference between the education system in Ghana and the European country.

The learner, in a TikTok video, said she attended Apeadu R/C in Ghana before she left for the UK.

Primary students in Ghana use real thermometer to check temperature

In other news, a government primary school in Ghana is garnering attention for its innovative approach to education.

Departing from traditional theoretical teachings, the school has taken a progressive step by introducing practical learning methods into its curriculum.

Source: YEN.com.gh