Haifaawu Damba, a 22-year-old brilliant lady from Wa, has been crowned the valedictorian of the UCC

The young woman graduated with a first class in BCom Human Resource Management from the UCC's College of Humanities and Legal Studies

Haifaawu expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through tertiary education successfully while delivering her valedictorian speech

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Haifaawu Damba, has etched her name in the history books at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region of Ghana.

Haifaawu Damba, who hails from Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana, was awarded a first-class degree in BCom Human Resource Management with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.9.

Haifaawu Damba, a Ghanaian lady from Wa emerges as valedictorian at UCC. Photo credit: University Of Cape Coast/Facebook.

This impressive grade earned the young Ghanaian woman the enviable accolade of the Overall Best-Graduating Student of the UCC's College of Humanities and Legal Studies.

The valedictorian, while delivering her speech at the 57th Congregation at the UCC, said her academic success was by dint of hard work and dedication to excellence.

She further expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through four years of tertiary education at the UCC while thanking her family for their support.

Haifaawu Damba's academic journey

Haifaawu Damba, who is 22, began her basic education at Fongo Islamic School, Upper West, where she scored an aggregate of 12 in the 2015 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

After passing her BECE, the young lady from Wa enrolled at St. Francis of Assisi Girls Senior High School at Jirapa for secondary education, where she was adjudged the Overall Best WASSCE Student in 2019 with an aggregate of 9

While at UCC pursuing BCom Human Resource Management, Haifaawu won the School of Business Dean’s Award for Overall Best from the first year to the third year.

Ghanaians congratulate Haifaawu Damba

After the official Facebook page of the UCC posted Haifaawu Damba's picture to celebrate her academic success, a section of Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

@Zacchaues Awenboro Awaabil said

"Wow! It's impressive to see women excelling academically across various institutions, often surpassing their male counterparts. What's the secret behind this success? A huge congratulations to all the valedictorian women graduating this year! Your hard work and dedication are truly inspiring."

@McKenzie Nana Qweku Prempeh also said:

"The ladies in UCC are doing exceedingly well. Congratulations, champion."

@Abdul-Fatawu Suleman Maiga wrote:

"The Upper West has been on the news in recent times. We are proud of you dear. #TheWaland."

Mother of three adjudged valedictorian at UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Khadijah Abu Seidu, a mother of three, emerged as the valedictorian at the UCC's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Khadijah Abu Seidu was awarded a first-class degree in Midwifery after scoring a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.8.

For her stellar academic performance, the UCC offered Khadija a two-year scholarship to pursue a master's degree in nursing or midwifery.

