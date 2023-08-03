A video of two Ghanaian midwives explaining the relevance of the newly designed incubator has gone viral

The duo revealed the incubator was made as a way to effectively take care of newborn babies even in the case of a power cut

Netizens who saw the video have showered praise on them for the innovation

The quest to ensure that ill and pre-mature babies do not die as a result of the lack of hospital incubators has been given a big boost following the latest innovation by two Ghanaian midwives.

Margaret Aku and Benedicta Opoku, at the St. Mary's Anglican Clinic at Apinkra in the Ashanti Region in their bid to improve healthcare delivery, have designed an incubator.

Two midwives design a wooden incubator Photo credit: @Naana Donkor Arthur -NDA/YouTube

Source: Youtube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Naana Donkor Arthur-NDA, Margaret Aku revealed that the idea behind what they described as an "improvised incubator" came about due to frequent power outages in the community where they work.

The medical equipment which is made with a mosquito net and wood, has a headlight that provides warmth for the premature baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The light can also be regulated to give off the required warmth the newborn might need at any point in time.

On her part, Benedicta Opoku also revealed that the innovation aims to help newborns, and hence they are open to receiving support from well-meaning Ghanaians and even experts who will help them improve upon it.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 1,700 views.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the two midwives for the innovation

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the two midwives for being innovative and for coming out with the incubator.

@simplicity3878 stated:

Ghana we have vision but bad leadership making us poor. .very nice

@ruthkorkor3896 commented:

Beautiful one God bless you

@faustinanyarko8162 added:

Good job

Students invent a robot that can feed people without hands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, in collaboration with their counterparts from the University of Cape Coast(UCC) have invented a robot that can feed people.

The winner of Best Student in Engineering in Ghana 2020 and the president of the Physics Students Association of Ghana, Prince David Nyarko made the profound revelation on his LinkedIn handle

The robot can read body language in order to feed people who are unable to use their hands due to some form of disability.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh