Dr Jen Caudle, a popular family physician in Philadelphia, USA, has shared her struggles as a single woman over 40 without a husband or children in a video on her Facebook

She expressed her concerns about being single and without a serious relationship that could lead to marriage, citing the challenges of comparing herself to married colleagues

Despite her worries, she finds comfort in believing that her situation is not her fault and attributes it to not having met the right person yet

Dr Jen Caudle, a renowned family physician based in Philadelphia, USA, has candidly shared her experiences and challenges as a single woman above 40, without a husband or children.

In a heartfelt video posted on her Facebook account, Dr Caudle expressed her fears about remaining single and not having a serious relationship that could lead to marriage.

She revealed the difficulties she faces when comparing herself to her married colleagues who have children, acknowledging that she often considers this aspect of her life as an unachieved goal.

A successful Dr in her 40s talks about being single Photo credit: Dr Jen Caudle

Source: Facebook

Despite her worries, Dr Caudle finds solace in understanding that her situation isn't her fault, believing that she simply hasn't yet met the right person.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How social media received the video of Dr Caudle who remains unmarried in her 40s

Her open and vulnerable reflection resonates with many who also navigate similar life challenges, prompting discussions about societal expectations and personal choices.

Below are some of the comments that were shared:

F Florence Okoda said:

I'm 28 unmarried and this has enlightened me more.

Dee Rice indicated:

If you want children just go for it!! You don’t have to wait on a man!!!

Gerry Holmes stated:

I found it amazing that a beautiful woman very successful can’t find a good man

Watch the video below:

61-year-old woman who has never had kids marries for the 1st time in Germany

In other news, a 61-year-old Nigerian woman Lizzy Taiwo is finally off the singles' market as she recently tied the knot to her longtime best friend Collins.

Instablog9ja who shared photos and a video from the wedding occasion, reports that the new bride has never had kids and got married for the first time in her life.

Lady remains unmarried years after divorcing her husband

Meanwhile, a woman divorced her husband when she was in her early 30s, but years after the separation, she remains single.

The woman said she had thought she would be better than her husband after the divorce, but things did not work that way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh