A Dutch old borgar, who is also a citizen, has asked Kofi Gabs, to end his social media comparison between his Netherlands passport and PhD from Ghana

In a video, the man, identified as Kofi Nyarko, said citizenship, which comes with a passport, can easily be revoked unlike a PhD qualification

Netizens who chanced on the video disagreed with his views on the raging debate on PhD versus Dutch passport

An elderly Ghanaian man, who has lived in the Netherlands for many years and is recognised as a citizen, has sent a word of caution to Kofi Gabs.

The man identified on his socials as Kofi Nyarko, said the Dutch passport is not the be-all-and-end-all of human existence, hence the need for Kofi Gabs to shut up and end his social media shenanigans.

It will be recalled that Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, a few days ago, after being conferred as a citizen of the Netherlands, opined that his Dutch passport was worth more than a PhD obtained from Ghana.

His comments occasioned a heated discussion on social media and traditional media about the importance of PhD qualifications to Ghana's development in recent times.

However, sharing his view on this raging debate, Kofi Nyarko described Mr Happiness' comparison as baseless and without merit.

He explained that the Netherlands' government could easily revoke Kofi Gabs' citizens without any explanation, unlike PhD qualifications that cannot be taken back on the whims and caprices of a university.

Mr Nyarko, who could be described as an old borgar due to how long he had lived overseas, said even the original owners of the passport do not lord it over people like Kofi Gabs does on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mr Nyarko displayed his Dutch passport with holes, which he explained was because it had expired, demonstrating to Kofi Gabs that the document could easily become useless upon expiration.

"Owning a Dutch passport doesn't mean you own the whole world. Even the owners of the Dùtch passport have so much respect for mankind," he said in Twi.

Kofi Gabs still has the support of the masses online

Despite Mr Nyarko's caution, many netizens who chanced on the video shared on Instagram by @ghanafuonsem, said that they support and like everything Mr Happiness is doing online.

Below are some of the reactions.

@elton_kofi_perk commented:

"Same 10 years phd owner never get job dey play."

@adwenkyeretv also commented:

"Kofi is not rushing oooo he is just making fun n making himself happy why are u ppl making this personal."

@obaatriplea reacted:

"A humble cleaner in Netherlands is giving you people pressure. Nothing you say can negate how he feels la I just love his positivity. It’s free. Try it."

Ghanaian PhD Holder In Canada Supports Kofi Gabs

Meanwhile, a Canada-based Ghanaian man, Dr Isaac Mensah, shared his view about the comparison between the Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana.

Dr Mensah, in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, said that the Dutch passport carried more weight in terms of benefits than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

He further backed his opinion by reading a long list of benefits holders of a Dutch passport have over people with PhD from Ghana.

