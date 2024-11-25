Ghanaian soccer legend Charles Taylor garnered significant traction on social media

This comes after his attempt to showcase his living room and relive his past as one of Ghana's greatest players

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Charles Taylor

Ex-Hearts and Kotoko footballer Charles Asampong Taylor has excited scores of fans with a brief tour of his living room.

Soccer legend Charles Taylor is excited as he gives fans a walk-through of his living room. Source: TikTok/CharlesTaylor07

The former footballer, one of the few players to play for Accra Hearts of Oak S.C. and Asante Kotoko, shared the walkthrough of his living room on his social media.

The neatly tiled living room had smooth leather seats and painted walls. Fans couldn't help but notice the section Charles Taylor's hall which had photos of him with former players and superstars like Stonebwoy.

He also showcased his trophies and individual medals earned during his illustrious career. He currently has 41 caps for the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars, and has scored nineteen goals.

He represented the Black Stars at the 2009 African Championship of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, where they finished second, beaten by the famous Congo

Fans react to Charles Taylor's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Chaarles Taylor's brief walk through his living room.

majorgiani said:

"simple life .. content with what you have. Not comparing yourself to anyone"

gee wrote:

"ur did u best im ur time. those days the game wasnt lucrative..yet uve bedn able to secure a place of abode..this is far by grace..be content"

DEAR ONE noted:

"Taylor is not an Asante man but we have naturalised him to be an Asante. Everything Good must come from Asante 🤣"

Nana Yeboah remarked:

"Boss please change your room color to white wai..🙏"

NESTA Nii Osa 81 added:

"beautiful thing is you are happy and have a place of your own that alone is a medince"

Charles Taylor poses with his daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Charles Taylor bonding with his beautiful daughter had surfaced on social media.

The young lady, whose name is yet to be identified, looked exactly like the photocopy of her dad.

During their hearty interaction, the former footballer described her daughter as a foodie.

