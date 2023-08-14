An anonymous man seeking advice on the Facebook group "Tell It All" has shared his distressing situation involving a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend in Ghana

After discovering financial transactions and romantic references in her Mobile Money account statement from another individual, he contemplates whether to halt the US visa process and disclose the evidence or end the relationship quietly

Despite his significant financial support for her education, family, and business, he seeks guidance on his next steps

An anonymous man's emotional dilemma has surfaced on Facebook group "Tell It All," throwing light on some of the complexities of his long-distance relationship.

Residing in the USA while his girlfriend lives in Ghana, the couple has been together for four years, with multiple visits to Ghana.

His heartfelt quest to bring her to the US on a tourist visa hit a snag when she needed to provide a bank statement to satisfy visa requirements.

Upon receiving her Mobile Money account statement, he uncovered a series of financial transactions from another person, including references like "darling birthday," "airtime," and "emergency pills."

These revelations have left him torn between whether to confront her with the evidence or end the relationship silently.

Despite his significant financial support for her education, family, and business, the man now seeks advice on how to proceed.

"I have been sending her Ghc 2000 each month to her MoMo account. Besides the Ghc 2000, I send her airtime of like Ghc 100 randomly. What a all am I not doing right ?" he further asked.

Ghanaians react to story of girl cheating on her man in the US

Afte reading the full account, below are some of the comments Ghanaians shared.

Nana Akua Acheampong said:

You should definitely confront her. She needs to be told about her bad behavior and needs to know that actions have consequences. I know you love her and are in pain but please the writing on the wall is ever so clear. Do not take her back or continue the relationship!!!

Phephe Theresa commented:

Some of these ladies are simply ungrateful and can't date one man. Blaming it on the economy. Please find someone that's going to love, respect and be faithful to you. You deserve it .

