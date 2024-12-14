The Member of Parliament-elect for Berekum West in the just-ended 2024 elections has opened up on his winning formula

Dickson Kyere-Duah, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Berekum West constituency, has shared the innovative approach that secured his resounding victory against Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, the incumbent MP and New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, in the 2024 elections.

A popular sports journalist in Berekum, Kyere-Duah, contested under the banner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and won by a landslide.

MP-elect for Berekum West Dickson Kyere-Duah believes his sports message helped him beat his rival in the 2024 elections.

He garnered an impressive 13,869 votes, which translated to 61.59% of the total ballots cast, and decisively outpaced Agyenim-Boateng, who managed 8,651 votes, per Modern Ghana.

MP-elect reveals sports as a game changer

Reflecting on his success, Kyere-Duah, affectionately called 'Stugard' in sports circles, attributed his victory to the strategic use of sports as the focal point of his campaign.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM, he emphasised how his message resonated with voters by highlighting the potential of sports as a driver of development and job creation.

“There are 21 towns in my constituency, and I won in every one of them. We have 69 polling stations, and I won in 64," Kyere-Duah disclosed.

"Sports did the magic for me. Sports was the driving force behind my campaign because sports for economic development was key," he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He further elaborated on how his sports-centred policy connected with the electorate.

“I drove a policy of sports so hard that the people had to accept it. I focused on how I could use sports to create employment opportunities for my people. It is about time we develop sports,” he concluded.

As reported by GNA, the MP-elect has pledged to work diligently to ensure sustainable growth for the constituency.

Meanwhile, the NDC continues to gain significant ground in the parliamentary race, reportedly capturing more than 180 of the 276 seats available, cementing their dominance in the legislature.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to John Mahama's win

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that iconic Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the incoming NDC government.

The NDC secured victory in the December 7 election with 56% of the votes, paving the way for John Mahama to be sworn in as president on January 27, 2024.

