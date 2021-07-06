A young lady identified as Ashonti Ford has narrated how a total stranger bought her expensive dresses

Instead of waiting for appreciation, the stranger dropped a special note for Ashonti, telling her to always smile

The act moved the lady to tears that she had to give out the money she earlier earmarked to get herself a cloth

A very beautiful young lady, Ashonti Ford, shared a motivational story about how she was helped by someone who never even waited to see her after the generous act.

In a LinkedIn post, the lady said she went to a boutique in San Juan to spoil herself. Ashonti said she shopped at the store despite how expensive it is.

The lady said she was moved by the generous act. Photo source: LinkedIn/Ashonti Ford

A note saying always smile

She said after trying on five different dresses, she picked one. Before she could come out of the dressing room, the stranger she had just met paid for all the five pieces.

What surprised her most was that the person left her a note that read:

“You have a light, keep smiling.”

Lady cried for joy

The lady said she broke down crying as it is not every day one meets someone who does something without wanting anything in return.

As a way to pay the kindness forward, Ashonti donated the $150 (N61,723.50) she wanted to spend on the dress to four homeless people she saw while going back to her hostel.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to her story below:

Constantin A. Alexander said:

"Very true traveling Dominican, I could not help but notice that people are just genuinely nice and want absolutely nothing in return. Same is true for Haiti and other Caribbean countries."

Ann B said:

"'Random Acts of Kindness' are the best. Just ask those you gifted who were in need. Thank you! I’m tearing up."

Gerald. P. McCoy said:

"This right here is the gift that keeps on giving, "your bright light" creating pathways for others so that they feel that their journey is not in vein and that they really matter..."

Pull off the cloth I bought for you

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that social media went gaga over a fast-trending video of a gentleman who made his girlfriend publicly remove everything he bought for her after he saw the lady with a different man.

In the footage sighted on the Instagram handle of celebritiesbuzz_gh, every attempt was made by the onlookers to stop the angry boyfriend but to no avail.

The lady herself, knowing what she had done, took off some of the items she was putting on for the gentleman who had already snatched her wig at this point.

