Diana Asamoah has challenged fans trolling her after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the 2024 elections

The staunch NPP supporter said she'll still enjoy a lot from the next government, contrary to fans' expectation

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Diana Asamoah's remarks

Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah was one of several Ghanaian celebrities hopeful of the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the 2024 elections.

Unfortunately, the presidential candidate lost to the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama.

John Dramani Mahama polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the votes cast while the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia got 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%, an all-time low in the party's historical performance.

Diana Asamoah speaks after elections

In a recent interview, Diana Asamoah shared her thoughts about the election results, which didn't go in her favour.

According to the gospel singer who was at the NPP's final rally, NPP's loss will not affect her. She established that she was looking forward to benefiting from the NDC in power.

Speaking during a recent radio show, the gospel singer established that party footsoldiers who become entitled and engage in violence and other related activities in the name of the NDC will be the biggest losers.

Diana Asamoah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's hopes to benefit from the NDC.

@Nasir30844Rufai said:

She’s such a character. I love her energy 🥰

@PUBGmobile_41 wrote:

She campaigned only for NPP cos she loves where cool now NPP couldn’t win she’s for NDC hmm God

@Jacob_Nzuma remarked:

It will end in tears because “we listen and we judge” 🥳

@Jacob_Nzuma added:

A Plus teases NPP MPs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus had taken a dig at the NPP caucus after losing the majority status in the 2024 elections.

He told the president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, to consider allowing the 78 NPP MPs to work remotely instead of attending parliamentary proceedings.

The Gomoa Central MP-elect argued that the government could reduce the costs of transporting the MPs to parliament.

