A young man has received special treatment from a stranger who took him out for a fun shopping experience

The man was given new clothes and also taken out for a special meal in a nice restaurant where he sat and ate comfortably

The video capturing the act of kindness has gone viral and caught the minds of lovers of good things on the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man has been given special treatment by someone who he always asks and harasses for money.

On a special day, the stranger took him out for a kingly treatment in shops and beautiful restaurants where he got clean clothes and a sumptuous meal.

The man says it's his best day ever. Photo credit: @bcrworldwide.

Source: UGC

He eats and enjoys himself

A video captured the moment he was taken to a restaurant for a good meal and he said it was his best day ever.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He was also adorned in the beautiful new cloth which the stranger bought for him in the video. The total transformation is awesome.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@liz_diamond03 said:

"You did well sha. If you are looking for who to take off the streets, do well with those with disabilities, all these ones can work for themselves... Blessed."

@prettybrowndimplez commented:

"Now we just need to apply this to Nigeria as a whole and the country will be greater."

@thickjennifer___xx

"I love seeing these types of videos."

@bac_aduwo commented:

"God bless you (whoever you are)."

@distinct_souvenirs reacted:

"A little love goes a very long way. God bless you man!"

Source: YEN.com.gh