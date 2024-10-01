The four Ghanaians who were dismissed for falsifying their transcripts to gain admission to Lehigh University are facing trial

A statement on the issue said the trial for the quartet has been postponed October 8, 2024

The GoFundMe page set to raise funds for the four Ghanaian boys has surpassed over GH¢120,000

New details have emerged from the ongoing trial of the four Ghanaian students dismissed by Lehigh University and subsequently charged with falsifying their transcripts to gain admission.

A statement released on the GoFundMe page set up by friends of the four Ghanaian students disclosed that the preliminary trial originally intended for September 24, 2024, had been postponed.

It was announced that October 8, 2024, had been set as the new commencement date for the preliminary trial.

"Hey everyone, as you may have heard the preliminary trial was postponed for the 4 boys. The current date for the hearing is October 8, at 2:30. We will make sure to keep you all updated on anything else. Thank you all for your support!"

Also, the GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for the four boys' legal fees has generated $7823, the equivalent of GH¢120,000.

Evans Oppong, the 2021 NSMQ winner, together with Otis Opoku, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo, were charged with forgery and theft of services.

Ghanaians react to the arrest of the students

Netizens have meanwhile expressed sorrow over the arrest of the Ghanaian students.

@krich_krym reacted:

"But the guy in White was part of the Team that won Math and Science quiz 2021 Prempeh or? Did he failed academically? Anyway Some girl says Math and Science quiz is just a show."

@meetedzenebubu added:

"Why forge your results though? People are leaving with lower etc. What might have influenced this decision?"

@jacobdanso4 replied:

"I'm just imagining if their families took loan or used their last funds to facilitate their traveling."

@toosweet7979 added:

"Ghanaian universities you will go through free but not a system working country"

Dismissed Lehigh students got a Microsoft offer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the four Ghanaian students who Lehigh University dismissed received an internship offer from the American multinational technology company Microsoft.

A report on the GoFundMe page disclosed that Ortis Opoku was an electrical engineering student who had just returned from an internship at Microsoft.

He got the opportunity to return for another internship at the same company the next summer, but his university dismissed him and arrested him subsequently.

