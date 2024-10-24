Star actress Benedicta Gafah has denied rumours that she is dating colleague actor James Gardiner

In a recent interview, the former Zylofon signee described her relationship with Gardiner as mere friendship and nothing else

She explained that she would not date Gardiner or any other industry colleague because she prefers not to mix business with pleasure

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah reacted to rumours that she is romantically linked to fellow actor James Gardiner.

Rumours have been lingering for some time about Gafah and Gardiner's closeness. The issue of the rumour came up during an interview on Hitz FM on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

In a firm response to Andy Dosty, the former Zylofon signee indicated that it was not her style to date colleagues in the industry, so she could not date the stylish Gardiner. According to her, she prefers to keep her personal life separate from her professional career.

"No, I haven't dated any industry person...James and I are very good friends...I'm surprised and I'm wondering what might triggered this rumour "

The actress explained her deliberate choice to avoid dating within the entertainment industry, noting:

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't like mixing business with pleasure. I don't want to because in our industry a lot happens that is why I don't want to date someone in the same industry."

Speaking further, the curvaceous Gafah shared that she was already in a relationship with someone outside the entertainment sector.

"My lover must be my peace, and that is what my man is because we are not in the same industry....I think it's refreshing not dating someone from you industry," she explained.

She described her current partner as supportive of her acting career and business ventures.

Benedicta Gafah speaks on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the actress had recently addressed fans' curiosity about her love life.

The actress said she was not single but felt walking down the aisle at her age was not at the top of her priority list.

