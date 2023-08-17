A Ghanaian man named Prince Boateng, facing divorce proceedings in a US court, has claimed he couldn't communicate with his girlfriend, Chantel Anderson, for three months after losing his phone on a flight to Ghana

This assertion, made in a video that resurfaced, has attracted attention for its unusual circumstances

The video's viral nature has sparked discussions both in Ghana and abroad about some of the complexities modern-day relationships are facing

A Ghanaian man named Prince Boateng, who appeared in a US divorce court, made a peculiar claim regarding his inability to communicate with his girlfriend, Chantel Anderson, for a span of three months after his trip to Ghana.

In a video initially posted in February but now gaining renewed attention, Prince detailed his struggle to reach his girlfriend during his stay in Ghana.

,

"Your honour, I lost my phone on a flight, and upon arrival there was no means to reach my girlfriend, Chantel."

Prince Boateng, a Ghanaian man in a US court Photo credit: divorcecourt

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

How social media is reacting to Prince Boateng's assertion in Divorce Court

The video has sparked interest due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the communication issue.

Prince's assertion about his inability to contact his girlfriend during his time in Ghana has many people believing that he had ulterior motives or was probably hiding something.

Below are some of the comments netizens have been sharing.

Henry Ashmeal commented:

Wondering if he has a whole family back there in Ghana? Because the way he gets around, I believe that he can manage social media properly, something not adding up, why don't he want her to post both of them together on social media, what is he hiding?

Jannette Mugisha indicated:

It was a convenient relationship. She loved the black magic and he was available for fun. Then gone. Good advise judge

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man in US discovers his girlfriend is cheating while preparing papers for her to join him

In another story, an anonymous man's emotional dilemma has surfaced on the Facebook group "Tell It All," throwing light on some of the complexities of his long-distance relationship.

Residing in the US while his girlfriend lives in Ghana, the couple has been together for four years, with him visiting Ghana multiple times.

Young man marries old obroni woman, young ladies celebrate them during wedding

Meanwhile, a video showing the oyinbo woman a Nigerian got married to has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the old woman had a mini bridal shower party as Nigerian ladies celebrated with her. The man said he was happy their wedding was successful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh