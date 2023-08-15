Isaac Moro, a bus driver who lost his sight due to an altercation, has regained his vision through a spiritual intervention during a radio show in Kumasi

The ritual involved prayers and washing his eyes with water, leading to his ability to perceive light again

Expressing gratitude, Moro added that he plans to treat his passengers with greater respect in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Isaac Moro, a commercial bus driver who lost his sight after an altercation with a passenger, has reportedly experienced a remarkable reversal of fortune by regaining his vision.

The surprising turnaround took place during the broadcast of Kumasi-based Sompa FM's Asem Mp3 Nipa show on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Isaac Moro, also known as Atimbila, was guided through a series of spiritual cleansing and activities by a spiritual man who had promised to restore his sight.

Atimbila, the Ghanaian trotro driver who got healed in radio Photo credit: Sompa TV

Source: Youtube

The process involved intensive prayers led by a pastor and the subsequent washing of Atimbila's eyes with water from a bowl.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Following three washes, Atimbila, who had been unable to perceive light due to his blindness, began to regain his ability to see. His previously unfocused eyes started to show signs of change, and over time, Atimbila's vision gradually returned.

In a message addressing the individual responsible for his blindness, Isaac Moro expressed deep gratitude and pledged to treat his passengers with respect in the future.

He stated, "I am thankful that he accepted my fault and restored my eyesight for me. I am very grateful."

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of Atimbila receiving healing

This astonishing turn of events has captivated many, showcasing the power of belief and the unexpected ways in which life's challenges can be overcome.

@georgeappiahnuamah7708 said:

Those that don't believe anything and disrespect anyhow should learn...God bless host and panel members.

@mabelsam3626 indicated:

We give praise to God Almighty

Watch the video:

30-year-old blind GH woman with 4 kids who were abandoned by husband in need of help

In a separate report, Gladys, a mother of four who went blind and was abandoned by her husband, is calling on Ghanaians to come to her aid.

In an interview, the blind mother revealed that she contracted a disease which rendered her visually impaired.

University of Education, Winneba, student narrates how he went blind after sneezing

Meanwhile, a University of Education student known as Benjamin Mensah has opened up about his sight impairment in an interview with ZionFelix.

The young student shared that he lost his vision at the age of four when he sneezed and had blood oozing out of his nose.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh