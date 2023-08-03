A video of a man revealing how he found out that his girlfriend never loved him has got people talking

The man, in an interview, revealed that his girlfriend saved his number as Mr Foolishman

Netizens who saw the video have sympathised with him on the treatment the lady gave him

A Ghanaian man has opened up on his heartbreak story and how he found out that his girlfriend was only using him.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the middle-aged man, who is identified as Duabo King, said it all happened when he took the lady's phone without her knowledge and called her number only to realize the name that popped up on her phone screen was Mr Foolishman.

"I bought the phone for her and saved her contact on my phone with the name lover."

He continued "When I got home, I called her, and when she picked up, I asked if she knew the one she was talking to, she then mentioned my name, but I corrected her, saying it was Mr Foolishman.

The middle-aged man stated that ever since that incident, he has vowed never to marry because of trust issues.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 53,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians sympathise with the man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video sympathized with the man

Merlinton commented:

Yet still someone’s daughter will fall inlove with him just to see if he can do it and it will result in Auntie Naa

Hafsaeli2 stated:

eeeihh this is serious, ooo...may God come in!??

AuThOrItY PrOpHeTeSs reacted:

Ooooh, the guy is hurts

