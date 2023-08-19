YouTuber Maame Sika, in a video, showed off a 3-bedroom mansion she received from her father as a graduation gift

The young lady said the beautiful gesture was because she had completed her aeronautical engineering program with success

In the video, she drove her Jeep Wrangler to the compound of her new home where some minor work was still ongoing

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika shared a video where she unveiled a 3-bedroom mansion gifted to her by her father as a graduation present.

Ghanaian Lady Mame Sika touring her 3-Bedroom mansion Photo Source: Sika-official

Source: Twitter

Maame Sika celebrated the major milestone of graduating from her aeronautical engineering program with flying colours. To mark this achievement, her father surprised her with a remarkable gift that left many Ghanaians in awe.

In the video that quickly went viral, Maame Sika excitedly narrated the story behind her magnificent gift. Beaming with joy, she expressed her gratitude for her father's generous gesture, attributing it to her dedication and hard work throughout her academic journey.

Behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler, Maame Sika took viewers on a tour of her new property. The mansion's facade showcased exquisite Ghanaian architectural design, a testament to her father's desire to reward her accomplishments in a grand way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As she drove onto the mansion's grounds, there was still some minor work ongoing in the compound, with pavement blocks still being laid. Ghanaians who watched the video were motivated by the display of generational wealth.

Maame Sika's mansion goes viral

ghsaleem007 commented:

u for also hustle then buy give u daughter in future

@_adomAsante said:

One day we’ll also congratulate our children with private jets and mansions.

TonyTara11 reacted:

Just for finishing oo Not any first class or become the number one student in class

Mum and daughter graduate together

In another story, a mom and her daughter happily marked their graduation from the University of Free State.

They drove to the graduation event in a cool way, using the mom's special Range Rover with license plates customized to read, Graduates.

People on the internet admired the strong bond between the two and mentioned that they were a great example to follow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh