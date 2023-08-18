Established gospel musician Selina Boateng was tortured by cyberbullies after a video of her in a corset gown went viral

Comments from online peeps rudely pointed at her weight gain, with many making unkind remarks about her body

Shortly after, Selina Boateng shared a video of herself in the gym

Ghanaian gospel musician Selina Boateng has responded to internet trolls over her new weight with a video of her working out in the gym.

The gospel musician faced harsh criticism on her TikTok page when she shared a video of herself rocking a purple embellished corseted gown.

TikTokers followed her page to point out how the corset design of the dress was unflattering due to her new body shape.

Photos of Selina Boateng in the gym (L&R) Image credit: @ Selina Boateng

Source: Instagram

Soon after the fracas, Selina Boateng shared another video on her Facebook page to show her new gym routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, the gospel singer looked ready to work out in a pink shirt and blue-purple tights, complemented by matching sneakers.

Click here to watch the video.

Peeps react to Selina Boateng at the gym after her new weight went viral

In the viral video, Selina Boateng seemed to have added some weight after giving birth to her son last year. The comment section was filled with encouraging words for the gospel singer.

Evans Atsu commented:

I love the excitement, never fall flat, may your ideas of visiting gum come true in the name of Jesus Christ.

Joyce Abena commented:

Jump oooooo I like that effort, well done.

Shadrack Yeboah commented:

GIVING UP IS NOT AN OPTION Make every second count.

Kelvin Afful commented:

Don't give up, but you need a dietitian. Exercise alone won't do the job.

Maame Adwoa Patricia commented:

Beautiful keep up the amazing work, and please don't get hurt by those body shaming you our African people mostly don't think about people's mental health May God strengthen you you look beautiful.

Selina Boateng welcomes baby boy at 38 years old

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Selina Boateng gave birth to a healthy baby boy three years after marriage.

The gospel singer welcomed her first child at 38 years after struggling to conceive for years.

According to her, she prayed and begged God continuously to give her her own baby until she finally took seed.

Selina Boateng's fans flooded the video to congratulate her latest achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh