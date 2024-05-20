A video of Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah paying a courtesy call to the British High Commissioner has popped up online

The dancer, popularly known as Afronita, in the trending video, had a wonderful time at the residence of Harriet Thompson

Netizens who saw the video were delighted as they took to the comment section to congratulate Afronita

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, known in showbiz as Afronita, has mesmerised netizens after a video of a meeting she had with the British High Commissioner surfaced online.

Portions of the trending video showcased Afronita interacting with Harriet Thompson, who was delighted to receive her.

Afronita teaches British High Commissioner how to dance. Credit: Dentaa Show

Source: TikTok

Other portions of the video captured Afronita dancing and also teaching the British High Commissioner some dance moves.

During the visit, Afronita was with her mother and others. Reports indicate that Ghanaian-British entrepreneur Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, widely known as Dentaa, facilitated the meeting.

The visit was also complemented with a cake-cutting event, which made all parties very happy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The video warmed the hearts of many netizens who expressed their views in the comment section.

They praised the British High Commissioner for her warm reception. Others questioned why Afronita's protégé, Abigail Dromo, was not at the meeting.

@Crystal wrote:

"God bless you Dantee, u have been a blessing to the entertainment industry, that's my girl Stargyal."

@Awesome wrote:

"The Esther of our time, whatever ppl wish u will go back to them be it good or bad,it's only God's plans for you that will stand."

@Darling wrote:

"GO STARGYAL ,GO STARGYAL."

@Bevelynbae wrote:

"God richly bless you."

@Aqosuah Queenie wrote:

"Go Dani."

@CHARRY CHASH wrote:

"Brighter than Bright."

@maame Yhaa wrote:

"God bless you."

Afronita opens up on why she hypes Abigail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Afronita explaining why she kept on throwing the spotlight on Abigail Dromo during their performance at Britain Got Talent went viral.

She stated that her aim was not to crave attention on the show but rather to project Abigail to the world.

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on Afronita for the support she's shown to Abigail.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh