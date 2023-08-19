Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, bought coconut by the roadside, and the fruit vendor was super excited about it

The happy vendor showered the actress with praise and said he was going to brag about it when he went back to his community

McBrown was all smiles as she interacted with the happy vendor and ate the coconut in her car

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video, was seen buying coconut from a roadside vendor. The simple act sent excited the vendor, creating a memorable moment for him.

The video captured the vendor's happiness as McBrown approached his coconut stand in her expensive Ford four-wheel drive, one of her many cars. The vendor could not contain his joy as he proudly handed over the coconut to the actress. With a wide smile on his face, he showered McBrown with praise, expressing his delight at having a celebrity customer.

"I'm going to tell everyone in my community about this," the elated vendor exclaimed, overjoyed by the unexpected encounter.

McBrown, who is known for her down-to-earth nature, reciprocated the vendor's admiration and kindness. She engaged in friendly banter with him, chatting as she enjoyed the freshly cut coconut.

The actress, sitting comfortably in her car, took her time to enjoy the coconut while continuing to chat with the vendor.

McBrown and coconut vendor warm hearts

Fans of the actress were impressed and moved by the genuine and heartwarming interaction between the actress and the vendor.

Daniel Owoahene Acheampong said:

Who don't like McBrown the queen. We love you mummy

Favour Asare wrote:

But seriously we will vote for Nana when she becomes a president is this country ooo

@iamyaapokuaobaapa30 commented:

I will definitely name my daughter after u Nana I want her to be blessed as u

McBrown drives bus in video

In another story, a video of actress Nana Ama McBrown driving a bus surfaced on social media earlier and it sparked reactions.

The actress hoped in the big Hisense-branded bus that was presented to the Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club.

Ghanaians were impressed with her driving skills, while others talked about how much they loved her.

