A video of a young man opening up on what he does for his girlfriend has got people talking

Thompson, an aboboyaa driver, explained that he gives 80 per cent of his salary to the lady, yet she doesn't appreciate it

Netizens who watched the video have chided the young man over his decision making

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian man who earns a living as a tricycle rider, also known as aboboyaaa, has expressed displeasure over his girlfriend's attitude.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Thompson, who was asked about the craziest thing he is doing all in the name of love, opened up on the amount of money he gives his lover.

Aboyayaa rider reveals what he is doing for his girlfriend Photo credit:@iambigcedi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young man revealed that he receives ¢1000 as monthly salary and gives ¢800 to his girlfriend as upkeep.

Despite doing this, Thompson said the lady complains and doesn't treat him with the respect he craves for.

"She doesn't appreciate what I do for her, and treats me like a toy"

He advised his fellow men to prioritise savings and not spend all their money on their lovers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200 likes and 10 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians stunned by the act of the young man

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section were stunned by the young man's revelation.

3fo commented:

The definition of foolish is found in this gyimie hene. Talented Fool. This guy has no future. He need to converted into a phone charger. Jon! Toy

ADENKYEM POPE reacted:

is it a movie or what. or maybe he hasn't seen the fear women movie

paakwesi63 reacted:

is he all right hnmm this guys dey think the movie we are watching is a comedy ask Adam and Sampson heeerrrrr

angel7181 suggested:

You need prayers

My boyfriend is ugly but rich

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has aided eyebrows after revealing why she dumped her ex-boyfriend.

In a video, she revealed that she broke up with her ex-lover and said it was because he was broke.

She added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh