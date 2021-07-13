Moesha Boduong has been seen in a viral video looking somewhat unkempt

The actress was seen preaching and advising young ladies against dating married men

She was heard and seen in the video saying her decision to give her life to God is not an easy one

Actress and model, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has opened up on her repentance journey and has said it is not as easy as she thought it would be.

While speaking atop a building in a viral video, the actress was heard saying that the 'born again' journey was not all that rosy.

She said she was going through a lot now due to the sins of her past and the fact that the devil wanted to capitalize on her flaws.

Moesha added that she was of the view that being with a married man was going to lighten her burden but she was unable to do anything profitable with the money she received.

The model added that many ladies were into such things and had started businesses with monies they received from such men but they were not flourishing.

She explained the reason for this by saying the source of the money they injected into their businesses was not coming from a good source.

Moesha has however given her fans and followers a lot to worry about after it was reported that she tried taking her own life.

She was seen sitting atop a building with her arms and portions of her dress looking very dirty as if she had fallen.

The actress was surrounded by men and a woman who appeared like labourers in the uncompleted building.

Moesha was heard saying she spent most of her days in the nightclub but all that did not profit her in any way.

She then preached to the people around and said there was no need for young women to entice men with their bodies just for money.

