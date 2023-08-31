A video capturing a Ghanaian mother's humorous reaction to her daughter's unexpected phone call expressing gratitude has gone viral on social media

The daughter, interviewed by Bones Media GH and featured on their TikTok account, called her mother to acknowledge her efforts in raising her

The mother's comical response, questioning the timing and playfully suggesting a farewell bid, has sparked widespread amusement and relatability among viewers

A video showcasing an amusing interaction between a Ghanaian mother and her daughter during a phone call has garnered significant attention across social media platforms.

The engaging incident unfolded when the daughter was featured in an interview conducted by Bones Media GH. The resulting video was subsequently shared on the media group's TikTok account, @bonesmediagh.

During the interview, the daughter was prompted to make a phone call to her mother and express gratitude for her unwavering efforts in raising her.

A Ghanaian lady talking to her mom on the phone Photo credit: @bonesmediagh

Source: TikTok

How the Ghanaian mother reacted to her daughter's gratitude message

The ensuing reaction from the mother, captured on camera, has sparked widespread laughter. In a rather unexpected manner, the mother's initial response was a mix of surprise and mild irritation.

She humorously questioned her daughter's timing, wondering aloud if it was suddenly Mother's Day.

Expressing her bemusement, she further quipped about the daughter potentially bidding her farewell, questioning whether an impending dire situation prompted the call.

The video clip has quickly gained traction online due to the mother's comical and candid reaction.

Viewers have found the exchange highly relatable, leading to a surge of reactions and discussions on various social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh