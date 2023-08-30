A Ghanaian TikToker, @adwoaslimmy, has become famous for her humorous videos, one of which recently went viral

In the video, she playfully accuses her mother of getting pregnant despite her mother being past the age of menopause

Adwoa's comedic timing and relatable content have resonated with viewers, and her growing fan base eagerly awaits her next comedic creation

Ghanaian TikTok sensation @adwoaslimmy has recently gone viral after a hilarious video surfaced where she accused her mother of being pregnant.

In the video, Adwoa's mother can be seen complaining of feeling queasy, prompting Adwoa to confront her about the possibility of being pregnant.

Despite her mother's laughter and explanation that she is past menopause and cannot conceive, Adwoa continued to press the issue.

A Ghanaian lady and her mother's video Photo credit: @adwoaslimmy

Source: TikTok

The comical exchange quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over 100k views. The video, shared on TikTok, showcases Adwoa's typical humorous and lighthearted approach to everyday situations.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of Adwoa and her mother on TikTok

Adwoa's witty banter with her mother struck a chord with viewers, resonating with those who appreciate her comedic timing and relatable content.

Below are some of the comments they shared.

stephlove commented:

My mum name is Adwoa Konami .so l love you more mum

hettywillys said:

I can't stop laughing you worry ur mum too much and she's also a whole mood

miss_Jimmmy indicated:

if mum is pregnant she will take care of the child wai,Adwoa what's ur problem

Kwame Amoah stated:

I salute mummy 100% 3win nka 3win ampa 3yi Elizabeth

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh