Akrobeto, in an interview, spoke about the continuous mockery he suffers at the hands of people because of his big nose

The veteran actor shared that despite nearing 62 years, he has maintained his good looks and that he has a peaceful mind

Akrobeto jokingly said that he has never battled the flu because his nose has ample space, which allows him to breathe freely

Veteran Kumawood actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has spoken about his physical looks and trademark big nose.

Akrobeto speaks about his big nose

In an interview with media personality Jerry Justice on his Ofie Kwanso show, Akrobeto stated that he had been able to maintain his good looks despite nearing 62 years old.

The Real News host explained that he has a peaceful state of mind and does not pressure himself to indulge in activities he is not interested in.

He said:

"I will turn 62 years old on November 18. I am very handsome because I think too much or have any pressure. I only do what I can."

Addressing individuals who mock him for having a big nose, actor Akrobeto jokingly said that he has started cursing them to stop them from doing it.

He said that he sometimes encounters people who compliment him on his good looks while others attempt to touch his nose.

Reacting to the comparison of his big nose to that of media personality Kobby Stonne, Akrobeto said that his own was smaller.

The Kumawood actor recounted a hilarious incident involving himself, Kobby Stonne, and the production team on a movie set in Ghana.

Akrobeto jokingly shared that he has never battled the flu because his nose has ample space, which allows him to breathe freely.

He said:

"I will be very honest. I have never gotten catarrh since I was born because there is space in my nose. I am free-to-air."

Below is the video of Akrobeto speaking:

Akrobeto addresses Kumawood movie industry's decline

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto added his voice to the conversation about the decline of the Kumawood movie industry in recent years.

The veteran actor shared that the worldwide switch to digitalisation negatively impacted Kumawood and made producing movies for their audience challenging.

