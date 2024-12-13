Fameye has officially released a new song titled 'I Want', and it has sparked excitement among many music lovers

The singer had earlier teased the song, scheduling it for Friday, December 13, 2024, and announced the release of the song on X (formerly Twitter)

This comes shortly after his previous release, Very Soon, took over the airwaves all over Ghana and was one of the biggest releases of 2024

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Fameye has released a new song titled 'I Want'. The track, which dropped on Friday, December 13, 2024, has sparked excitement among fans and music lovers nationwide.

Faemye's new song excites many Ghanaians. Photo source: fameyemusic

Source: Facebook

The singer had earlier announced the release on X (formerly Twitter), building anticipation with a teaser that hinted at the song's uplifting message. In the post, he wrote:

"The spirit of God is about to hold your necks for me, the intention is not kill you but to bring you joy !! Friday God will serve you a new bang. 💨🎚️ #iwant"

Many fans eagerly awaited the song, which is now making waves on social media shortly after its release.

'I Want' follows Fameye's recent hit single, Very Soon, which dominated Ghanaian airwaves earlier this year. Although Very Soon was one of the biggest songs of 2024, Fameye had previously mentioned that it did not achieve the success he had hoped for.

The new song by Fameye has been described by some music lovers as a spiritual tune, which aligns with Fameye's style of relatable and impactful music. Fans have expressed excitement about the track's potential to become another hit.

Fameye excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JEFFFRIMPS said:

"Peter is a spirit🔥🤲."

LuckyBurner1

December 11 wrote:

"Your music always bring me joy and motivate me. Thank you."

Eddiemurphy99 reacted:

"Peter akasa , osoro atie #iwant.🔥🔥"

M.anifest drops song with King Promise

This week, a lot of new music has filled the airwaves. M.anifest dropped a new banger with singer King Promise, and it has already become a fan favourite.

The pair, who have collaborated in the past, reconnected and teamed up for the lovely love-oriented song.

YEN.com.gh reported that aside from the music impressing listeners, they were happy to see the pair work together again.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh