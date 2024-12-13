John Dramani Mahama has warned that prospective appointees in his incoming government should be ready to make sacrifices

The President-elect said that the huge mandate Ghanaians have given him and the party meant Ghanaians expected a lot from him

Maham said that any government appointees must understand that it is not business as usual but requires a lot of diligence

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to prospective appointees in his incoming government.

According to Mahama, any government appointee who is unwilling to work hard for the country's good should stay in the private sector.

President-elect John Mahama says anyone interested in working for his government must be ready to make sacrifices for Ghana's sake.

The President-elect said this when the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and his entourage paid a courtesy call to his residence on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Citi News reported that Mahama justified his statement by stressing that Ghanaians expected effective and accountable leadership from his government. Thus, he could not allow complacency and unproductiveness in his administration.

He added that the huge mandate given to his government suggested that Ghanaians had high expectations of his administration, and thus, prospective aspirants should understand that their jobs will not be easy.

“So, if you are not prepared to work hard and to sacrifice for Ghana, then you better stay in the private sector,” he said.

Nketia said NDC cannot afford to disappoint

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described his party’s victory over the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a historic moment.

He said this during his speech on December 9, 2024, after the Electoral Commission had formally declared that the NDC candidate, John Mahama, was President-elect.

He noted that the mobilisation of the party’s rank and file ahead of the 2024 general election was unprecedented for the NDC and had secured it a resounding victory.

"At long last, the battle has ended, and the great elephant has been [butchered] mercilessly,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia, however, urged party members to exercise restraint in their celebrations and rather focus on the daunting task ahead.

He said many Ghanaians have reposed their confidence in the party and its flagbearer to undertake a national reconstruction, and the party cannot afford to disappoint them.

NDC promises to use power wisely

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC has assured Ghanaians that it will not take the party's mandate from the electorate for granted.

General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey stated that the party would bring development and progress to Ghana over the next four years.

The NDC won more than 180 seats, sealing an overwhelming majority in the coming ninth parliament and also a resounding victory.

