A talented young lady went viral after a video of her displaying her incredible football possession skills emerged online

Dressed in a long skirt, a top and slippers, she kicked the ball with her feet, bounced it on her head to her shoulders and even on her chest with so much energy

Some men were captured watching in awe, while others could be heard cheering her on as she showed off her talent on the dusty field

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a lady displaying fire football possession skills has gone viral on social media.

Lady shows off football possession skills. Image Credit: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Lady displays skills in video

She took possession of the football with so much confidence that the men who were sighted in the video were quiet as they watched in awe.

Others could also be heard cheering her on as she displayed her football possession skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She kicked the ball with her feet, and transitioned to her knees and then on her chest. She was also seen bouncing the ball on her head and fascinatingly switching to her elbows.

Details of her outfit

She was dressed modestly. She wore a long skirt that reached her ankles, that had no cuts on either side.

The talented young lady paired the skirt with a pink fitted top that accentuated her midsection.

While many people play football in their sneakers, the talented young lady was confident in displaying her skills in slippers, which are popularly known as chalewote in Ghana.

She wore no accessories, and neither did she wear anything luxurious or flashy.

Below is a video of a lady displaying incredible football possession skills.

Yaw Dabo challenges Mohammed Kudus to a football possession contest in Amsterdam

YEN.com.gh, in another related story reported that Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo and Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus challenged each other in a ball possession contest.

The contest took place at a store in Amsterdam when the famous actor visited the Ajax FC midfielder while on a European tour.

The video thrilled many Ghanaians back home as they filled the comment section of the post with laughing emojis while commenting on Yaw Dabo's extraordinary skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh