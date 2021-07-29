Salma Mumin has spoken in her own defence after an audio with her voice leaked

According to her, she has had the audio for weeks but was not the one who leaked it

Salma Mumin recorded a phone call with one Nelson believed to be the personal assistant to Moesha Boduong

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress Salma Mumin has opened up for the first time after an audio with her voice and that of one Nelson, Moesha Boduong's personal assistant went viral online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress and businesswoman indicated that she was getting lots of backlash over the incident.

She went on to add that she did not record the phone conversation with any bad intention in mind but only wanted to have evidence of same should any issue arise from it.

I'm not the type that records people who call me - Salma Mumin reacts after leaked audio. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Original

Salma said Nelson had already said all the things he said on the phone to her in person but she wanted him to repeat all that so she could have it on tape.

She went on to add that she was not the type of person who would record conversations but she wanted to use this particular one as her alibi should matters get murky.

Salma Mumin also revealed that the said conversation was recorded on July 12 and she sent a copy of it to actor and dressmaker, Elikem Kumordzie.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She narrated that Moesha had always wanted to meet her in person and render an apology to her but the moment never came.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nelson, the young man parading himself as the personal assistant to actress and model Moesha Baabinoti Boduong, opened up about some issues pertaining to his boss.

In a leaked telephone conversation sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Nelson who was speaking to actress Salma Mumin, made a lot of revelations.

According to him, Moesha's state was deteriorating by the day and she was not showing any signs of recovery.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen