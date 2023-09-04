A video of a young lady opening up on her work as a gari and beans seller has left many in aw

Agnes, in an interview, said she ventured into the business after her national service in 2021

Netizens who reacted to the video have commended the young lady for being a hard worker

A graduate of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has become a source of motivation to many young ladies after she opened up on her work as a gari beans seller popularly known as gobɛ.

Agnes Koduah, who read Political Science at the university, in an interview with Wundef Media on TikTok, disclosed that she opted to join her mother in her food business after her national service in 2021.

UEW graduate opens up on her gobe business

"My mother is the one who inspires me. After my dad died in 2006, her business has taken care of this family all this while"

She added, "After my service in 2021, I decided to join the business full-time, I realized that I would be able to help it grow"

Quizzed on whether her friends supported her decision to go into the food business, Agness responded in the affirmative.

The Obuasi-based young lady added that some have even contacted her hoping she could employ them.

Agnes encouraged unemployed graduates who wish to venture into the food business to do so and not worry about what naysayers might say.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 37 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend the hard-working lady

Netizens who watched the video congratulated her for using her story to inspire many young graduates.

AMANKRAH stated:

Obuasi young Men and ladies re trying now a days.

user31095888399267 reacted:

my girlfriend where are you come and see u have just completed SHS and u re shy of selling anwa mooo

Chairman 1 wrote:

Am proud of you pretty lady, keep it up

