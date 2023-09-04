A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting over the demands her family is making from her fiancé has got people talking

The 52-year-old was stunned that the family could demand an amount of GH¢30,000 as bride price from her fiancé

Netizens who saw the video have expressed astonishment over the posture of the woman's family regarding the issue

A Ghanaian woman is pained over how her family is treating her in her bid to settle down with her lover and has taken to social media to voice her displeasure.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the 52-year-old woman, who was seated in a car looking sad, revealed that her family is demanding $3,000, equivalent to GH¢30,000, as bride price from her fiancé.

The woman explained that both she and her fiancé have kids of their own but want to settle down for the purpose of companionship, so she is baffled that her family is acting this way.

She revealed that the man, who lives abroad, is not ready to pay such an amount and has told her to convince her family to lower the bride price.

Ghanaians advise the disgruntled woman

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by how the woman's family handled the issue.

WATCHMAN commented:

Continue stay single and be happy. Marriage is not an asset

Abdul Jawula revealed:

Sadly some women are unmarried because of this same issue.

daniel796936 opined:

Start asking for things the family can not provide. They will dash you out.

gen_0311 added:

why are you talking about yourself like that. you are very beautiful and worth more than that. your family placed a high value on you so why are you

Married woman reveals husband is useless

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has got tongues wagging after she disclosed some shocking details surrounding her marriage of 37 years.

The woman, who sells at the market, revealed she married her husband at age 18, and since then, she has not looked back, cheated or considered having a different partner.

The woman, however, asserted that her man was not responsible, describing him as "borla goods."

