An elderly Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation to many people after he opened up his business as a broommaker.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @am_blisstalker, Agya Atta Barima revealed that he is delighted he opted to venture into the broom business and has no regrets about making that decision.

With over six years of experience, the 76-year-old said he is able to make 70 brooms daily and sells one for GH¢12.

Quizzed as to whether the business has benefited him, the elderly man responded yes.

"I have no other business apart from this, I get my daily bread from this and because of this work, I have been able to sponsor for my kids through Senior High School and the university"

He urged parents to be responsible by working hard to care for their kids.

"Even an elderly person like me, I am working hard, so you have no excuse"

Ghanaians commend the elderly man

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the elderly man for using his hard work to inspire many people

nayadeon stated:

anytime i watch most of your videos i cry

Adomaa_xx commented

He looks younger than his age God bless you dad

YCEE stated:

Ghana we should help one another and God willa bless us

@vastyafiagoldone revealed:

God bless open doors for me l wish help but l don't have it

breakingman2

this is the reason why I watch your videos.... the way u interview the peoples is so sweet keep it up

nayadeon reacted:

anytime i watch most of your videos i cry

Coconut seller opens up on his work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who sells coconut has revealed that he has been selling coconut for the past 3 years and is happy with the gains he is making.

The junior high school leaver who sells approximately 100 coconuts a day says the business is good, especially as he is able to make a decent profit.

He added that he makes GH¢100 as profit from the business.

