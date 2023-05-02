A 38-year-old woman from Uganda with her children was met by famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya recently

The woman revealed that she gave birth to 44 children for the same man, but 6 of them are late

Mama Uganda, as the woman is called, also revealed that she is still able to give birth but prefers to avoid men for now

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has met a 38-year-old woman from Uganda who is referred to as Mama Uganda because of the many children she has.

In a 15-minute documentary featuring the woman on his channel, the mother of 44 revealed that she gave birth 15 times but only had a single child once.

Mama Uganda revealed that she gave birth to quadruplets five times, and she had three sets of triplets in addition to four sets of twins and six children who passed.

The woman indicates that she had her first child at 13 because her father sold her out into marriage when she was only 12.

When asked whether she was done giving birth since she still had not reached menopause, the woman told Wode Maya that she prefers to avoid men for now.

"I won't say I'm done giving birth, but I will stay away from men now because their father pushed the responsibility on me, so I have to focus on raising them," she said.

Many are amazed by Wode Maya's video about Mama Uganda with 44 children

The interview Mama Uganda had with Wode Maya has been heaping numerous reactions. Below are some of them.

Morrine Luck said:

Wow this is incredible, I like how she's optimistic in everything when it comes to education, job and life generally, may God bless her abundantly

Lowe GoddShe'sndicated:

44 children to one person has it ever been recorded before . She’s amazing and so positive and loving. She’s one of a kind one of those people born once in millennia.

Learn To Earn Uganda commented:

It's not easy to raise 44 children all by herself.She is a strong woman who needs help....Thanks Maya for showing us this ...I am always inspired by your videos, there are some that i watch over and over

Watch the video below:

